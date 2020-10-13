Lincoln High alum wins Nobel Prize in economics

The committee said Wilson’s work showed “why rational bidders tend to place bids below their own best estimate of the common value” — which could mean the item goes for less than it’s worth and perhaps not to the buyer who most wants it, neither of which is supposed to happen if the auction is working properly.

The effects of their work can be seen in online advertising, as well as government work, for example, when governments auction off the right to pollute in hopes of reducing emissions: cleaner companies can resell unneeded rights to dirtier ones, creating a financial incentive for companies to make their operations greener.

“The objective is not always to maximize the revenue for the seller but also can have a societal objective," said Nobel Committee member Ingrid Werner.

One problem for sellers in auctions is the so-called winner's curse. If buyers are vying to purchase, say, fishing rights, they have to make bids without knowing what the price of fish will be in the future. They begin to worry that they will only prevail by overpaying, and they can respond by scaling back their offers.

A solution, Wilson and Milgrom’s research showed, is for the seller to provide as much information as possible before the bidding begins, perhaps providing an independent appraisal of the item being sold.