Lincoln legislative candidate seeks hand recount of race

LINCOLN — A Lincoln legislative candidate has requested a hand recount of the ballots in his race, even though official election results show that he lost by a margin of more than 3.7%.

Russ Barger, who ran for northeast Lincoln's District 26 seat, said he petitioned for a hand recount to clarify state law about the method used for a recount.

“I have a duty to the voters, my supporters and to all Nebraska citizens to exhaust a reasonable and accurate method to quickly verify the vote totals," Barger said in a press release. "‘Trust, but verify’ is the best way to support and maintain voter confidence in our election system.”

Secretary of State Bob Evnen, however, said he does not plan to do a hand recount, noting that state election law provides for recounts to be done by the same method used when counting ballots on Election Day. That means they would be counted by machine.

But Barger argued that a separate section of law concerning legislative recounts does not specify the method to be used for those recounts. He said a hand recount "is the most reliable method to confirm the voters' intent."

Evnen said there was no indication of problems with the original counting system that would justify a hand recount.

"I have a high degree of confidence in the election just completed," he said. "We haven't seen any signs of funkiness. We're not aware of any evidence of fraud in this election."

The state formally received Barger's request Monday after the Board of State Canvassers met to certify the state election results. The board is slated to reconvene on Dec. 12 to certify the results of the recount.

Hand recounts have become popular among people who question the accuracy and integrity of elections, especially after the contested 2020 presidential race. However, the method takes more time and has not been proven more accurate than machine-counted elections.

Nebraska's official election results show that George Dungan won the legislative race, garnering 5,960 votes to Barger's 5,736 votes. An automatic recount would have been ordered if the difference between the two were less than 1% of Dungan's vote total, meaning 59 votes or less.

State law allows candidates to request recounts in other cases if they pay the cost. Evnen said Barger would be required to post a $6,000 bond to cover the likely cost. The state would reimburse Barger if the recount shows that he actually won.

There were no automatic recounts ordered in any race this year, and only two problems noted at the Canvassing Board meeting. In Dodge County, some early ballots were sent out without the name of a candidate for the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District. In Platte County, some early ballots left off the race for a Loup River Public Power District subdivision.

In both cases, voters who got the incorrect ballots were given corrected or supplemental ballots. Correct ballots were provided for those who cast their vote later.