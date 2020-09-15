Lincoln legislative district sees high-spending, hard-fought election battle

On the environment, he would focus on water quality issues and proposed a state-backed pilot project to reduce nitrate pollution with better targeted fertilizer use. His focus on health care would be to support ideas that increase access and affordability.

Campbell lists health care, education and economic recovery as his top issues. He said he wants to provide more health coverage options for families, small businesses and potential entrepreneurs and to make sure Medicaid expansion is implemented appropriately.

He wants to revamp the school aid formula and make sure public schools are fully and more efficiently funded. He said that addressing those issues and preventing any increase in taxes will help with economic recovery. He also wants to see whether regulations waived during the pandemic need to be reimposed.

On hot-button issues, the two are almost opposites.

Bostar supports legalizing medical marijuana with regulations and safeguards. He believes abortion should be a decision left up to a woman. He says public dollars for education should go to public schools. And he opposes the death penalty, which he argues is not cost-effective, not a deterrent and has the potential for irreversible error.