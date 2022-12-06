Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska

LINCOLN — A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska.

State Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.

"I have nothing but time now, and I intend to use it to ensure that educators, public officials and members of our LGBTQ community are never threatened, defamed or harassed by these extremists," he said on Twitter. "And if they are, there will be consequences."

In a letter to supporters, Morfeld said the need for such a group became clear during the just-completed election. He said the election showed that "misinformation and harassment from extremists" had become mainstream in Nebraska.

"I know that I was not the only target," he said.

Morfeld, who is wrapping up eight years in the Nebraska Legislature, lost a costly and often nasty race for Lancaster County attorney in November. He said his campaign suffered from the effects of "attack ads, mailers and misinformation," especially those issued late in the election.

The attacks against him included rumors promoted by some Republican operatives that he was the subject of a sexual assault investigation. Breaking with its usual practice, the Lincoln Police Department issued a statement denying the rumors and saying that there was no investigation involving Morfeld.

Like Morfeld, educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community have largely been targeted by right-wing groups and individuals in recent months.

But on Tuesday, Morfeld said the new organization is defining an extremist more broadly as "a person who holds extreme or fanatical political or religious views, especially one who resorts to or advocates extreme action."

He said the new group would defend educators, public officials, election officials and LGBTQ people no matter what political views they have. Members of those groups can request help through the Nebraska Legal Action Fund website. Morfeld said several requests have come in since word of the new effort began circulating.

He said the group was created by a group of volunteer attorneys and advocates and has drawn financial support from "grassroots small and medium-size donations from Nebraskans." He said they will focus on legal action, education and investigation.

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha praised the effort in a tweet, saying, "Enough is enough with the performative and extremist crap. I’m proud of him for going after it."