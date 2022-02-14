Lindstrom spent more on Super Bowl ads than other Nebraska governor candidates

University of Nebraska Regent and hog producer Jim Pillen of Columbus, also a former Husker player, bought more spots but focused on central Nebraska, where ads cost less. A cool $16,900 bought his campaign 30-second pre-game spots and game-time spots in the Lincoln and North Platte markets.

It makes sense that these three candidates would be the biggest spenders during the big game as the race heats up: As of the end of 2021, Herbster, Lindstrom and Pillen had the deepest campaign coffers to dip into for costs like consultants and advertising. Pillen had raised a total of $5.4 million, including in-kind donations, Herbster raised $4.9 million and Lindstrom raised $1.6 million.

Also vying for the Republican nomination are former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, Omaha information technology manager Breland Ridenour, and part-time educational adviser Michael Connely of York. Donna Nicole Carpenter and Lela McNinch, both of Lincoln, have also filed to run as Republicans with the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is the only Democrat who has filed, and Scott Zimmerman of Omaha is the only Libertarian.