Live updates: Biden leads in race for metro Omaha's electoral vote; early votes factoring in

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says the election office had to take that step because of the sheer volume of how much data was loaded onto each of the early vote count thumb drives.

It's taking too long to download, he said. "I want to emphasize there is no problem," he said.

8:58 p.m.: The race for the Omaha-area electoral vote is close as initial vote results come in.

President Donald Trump leads Joe Biden 49.3% to 48.8% in results from the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office. The difference was some 660 votes.

Results are still early, and the Douglas County Election Commission just revised its schedule to push back slightly when it will include pre-Election Day mail-in and early in-person votes to the mix. Biden was leading in early results out of suburban Sarpy County. Trump was ahead in more urban Douglas County.

8:29 p.m.: Initial results from the first Election Day votes put President Donald Trump ahead of Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the race for the Omaha-area electoral vote, and Don Bacon ahead of Kara Eastman in the race for the 2nd Congressional District.

But the results are just underway for the night.