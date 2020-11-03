Live updates: Biden picks up single metro Omaha electoral vote in close race to 270

The World-Herald’s Aaron Sanderford reported earlier that the Douglas County Election Commission had to slow down the release of those results because of how much data was loaded onto each of the early vote thumb drives.

9:05 p.m.: The World-Herald's Aaron Sanderford reports that Douglas County will divide up the early vote tallies among its next three result releases.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says the election office had to take that step because of the sheer volume of how much data was loaded onto each of the early vote count thumb drives.

It's taking too long to download, he said. "I want to emphasize there is no problem," he said.

8:58 p.m.: The race for the Omaha-area electoral vote is close as initial vote results come in.

President Donald Trump leads Joe Biden 49.3% to 48.8% in results from the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office. The difference was some 660 votes.