Live updates: Biden picks up single metro Omaha electoral vote in close race to 270

12:15 a.m.: Democratic nominee Joe Biden will win the electoral college prize of a single vote from metro Omaha’s 2nd Congressional District.
Biden holds a 23,000-plus vote lead in results posted as of midnight.
Just before midnight, Douglas County posted an update to its numbers from afternoon and evening polling. But President Donald Trump was able to cut into Biden’s lead by just 5,500 votes.
12:01 a.m.: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a 23,300-vote lead over President Donald Trump in the race for the crucial metro Omaha electoral college vote.
Trump gained some 5,500 votes on Biden in a big update from Douglas County at 11:45 p.m. The new results included votes from polling sites on Election Day, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sarpy County is due to update its results shortly.
Trump was able to cut his deficit down from 10.4 percentage points. But Biden still holds a 7.5-point lead, 52.8% to 45.3%.
With the latest numbers, more people have officially voted in this presidential election in the 2nd Congressional District compared to 2016.
That's a reflection of the strong interest in the race. But also a sign that it's getting late to be making up ground.
11:35 p.m.: How many votes are left to count in the presidential race for metro Omaha’s electoral college vote?
It’s not clear.
World-Herald political reporter Aaron Sanderford reports that Douglas County still has all of its 2 p.m to 8 p.m. Election Day votes to count.
From Sanderford:
Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says most will be included in the 11:45 p.m. results.
Sarpy County still has the last of its 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. results to post at 11:45 p.m.
Some 7,000 to 8,0000 early ballots were dropped off today in Douglas County that will not be counted until Friday, Kruse said. Biden was winning more than 6 in 10 of those earlier today.
Biden has a 27,000-plus vote lead right now, and the ability to grow that margin with early ballots by 2,000-plus.
If Trump doesn't sharply close the gap by the 11:45 p.m. results, it's looking like Biden may win the single electoral college vote.
11:04 p.m.: Democratic nominee Joe Biden is increasing his lead in the race for metro Omaha's single electoral college vote.
With Biden leading in Arizona, the single vote in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District could be critical for Biden to reach 270 electoral college votes and win the White House.
The latest results from the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office put Biden ahead of President Donald Trump 54.3% to 43.9%.
Biden was leading by 28,829 votes.
With 276,324 votes tabulated, this is no longer just an early tally. By comparison, the 2016 presidential race had a total of 291,680 votes in the congressional district, which Trump won then.
10:14 p.m.: Democratic nominee Joe Biden has pushed ahead in the race for the potentially crucial single electoral college vote from the Omaha area.
As Douglas County started reporting pre-Election Day early votes, Biden took the lead ahead of President Donald Trump by some 16,400 votes.
Biden had 53.7% to Trump’s 44.5% in the release from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office just before 10 p.m.
As it became clear that the race was close nationally, attention turned to the Omaha-based 2nd District.
In early returns, Biden also was leading in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln.
Trump took all of Nebraska’s five electoral votes in 2016 on his way to winning the White House. Nebraska splits three of its electoral votes by congressional district.
The results are still early. Douglas County will be adding more early votes in the coming hours.
The World-Herald’s Aaron Sanderford reported earlier that the Douglas County Election Commission had to slow down the release of those results because of how much data was loaded onto each of the early vote thumb drives.
9:05 p.m.: The World-Herald's Aaron Sanderford reports that Douglas County will divide up the early vote tallies among its next three result releases.
Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says the election office had to take that step because of the sheer volume of how much data was loaded onto each of the early vote count thumb drives.
It's taking too long to download, he said. "I want to emphasize there is no problem," he said.
8:58 p.m.: The race for the Omaha-area electoral vote is close as initial vote results come in.
President Donald Trump leads Joe Biden 49.3% to 48.8% in results from the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office. The difference was some 660 votes.
Results are still early, and the Douglas County Election Commission just revised its schedule to push back slightly when it will include pre-Election Day mail-in and early in-person votes to the mix. Biden was leading in early results out of suburban Sarpy County. Trump was ahead in more urban Douglas County.
8:29 p.m.: Initial results from the first Election Day votes put President Donald Trump ahead of Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the race for the Omaha-area electoral vote, and Don Bacon ahead of Kara Eastman in the race for the 2nd Congressional District.
But the results are just underway for the night.
The presidential numbers from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office are a limited look, with a mix of some in-person votes from this morning and early voting.
Trump drew 54% of the initial vote to Biden’s 43%.
Bacon was leading in the initial run 59%-38%.
Further results are expected at 8:45 p.m.
7:45 p.m.: Nebraska’s election results are about to start rolling in.
At 8 p.m., polls are scheduled to close, although individual polling locations will stay open past that to fulfill people’s right to vote if they were waiting in line.
Also at 8 p.m., the first results are expected from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office and local election offices.
The first run from Douglas County and Sarpy County will have a different makeup. Douglas County’s first results will tally the initial set of returns from in-person voting this morning. Sarpy County, however, will report early votes from mail-in voting and early in-person voting through Monday.
By 8:45 p.m., both offices are expected to release a combination of pre-Election Day votes and in-person Election Day votes from today.
With high levels of mail-in and early in-person voting, that second set of results will be closely watched.
Here’s a look at the release schedule ahead:
The Douglas County Election Commission will release results on the following schedule:
8 p.m., first set of returns, including midday delivery of ballots.
8:45 p.m., includes early voting ballots returned by Monday.
9:45 p.m., includes first evening returns.
Results then will be released every hour until 11:45 p.m. and periodically thereafter. Early ballots turned in on Election Day are likely to be counted on Friday.
The Sarpy County Election Commission will release results on the following schedule:
8 p.m., early voting by mail through Monday.
8:45 p.m., midday polling site pickup (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)
9:45 p.m., first nighttime results.
10:15 p.m., Election Day ballots from drop boxes that are verified.
10:45 p.m., second set of nighttime results.
11:45 p.m., third set of nighttime results.
Nebraska results from the Secretary of State's Office will be available at: https://electionresults.nebraska.gov/Login.aspx
Douglas County results will be available at: www.votedouglascounty.com/meer
Sarpy County results will be available at: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/NE/Sarpy/107143/web.264614/#/summary
Stay with Omaha.com for the latest on election night results.
