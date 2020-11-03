Live updates: First election results from Nebraska are in

8:29 p.m.: Initial results from the first Election Day votes put President Donald Trump ahead of Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the race for the Omaha-area electoral vote, and Don Bacon ahead of Kara Eastman in the race for the 2nd Congressional District.

But the results are just underway for the night.

The presidential numbers from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office are a limited look, with a mix of some in-person votes from this morning and early voting.

Trump drew 54% of the initial vote to Biden’s 43%.

Bacon was leading in the initial run 59%-38%.

Further results are expected at 8:45 p.m.

7:45 p.m.: Nebraska’s election results are about to start rolling in.

At 8 p.m., polls are scheduled to close, although individual polling locations will stay open past that to fulfill people’s right to vote if they were waiting in line.

Also at 8 p.m., the first results are expected from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office and local election offices.