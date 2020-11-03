Live updates: First election results from Nebraska are in

8:29 p.m.: Initial results from the first Election Day votes put President Donald Trump ahead of Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the race for the Omaha-area electoral vote, and Don Bacon ahead of Kara Eastman in the race for the 2nd Congressional District.
But the results are just underway for the night.
The presidential numbers from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office are a limited look, with a mix of some in-person votes from this morning and early voting.
Trump drew 54% of the initial vote to Biden’s 43%.
Bacon was leading in the initial run 59%-38%.
Further results are expected at 8:45 p.m.
7:45 p.m.: Nebraska’s election results are about to start rolling in.
At 8 p.m., polls are scheduled to close, although individual polling locations will stay open past that to fulfill people’s right to vote if they were waiting in line.
Also at 8 p.m., the first results are expected from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office and local election offices.
The first run from Douglas County and Sarpy County will have a different makeup. Douglas County’s first results will tally the initial set of returns from in-person voting this morning. Sarpy County, however, will report early votes from mail-in voting and early in-person voting through Monday.
By 8:45 p.m., both offices are expected to release a combination of pre-Election Day votes and in-person Election Day votes from today.
With high levels of mail-in and early in-person voting, that second set of results will be closely watched.
Here’s a look at the release schedule ahead:
The Douglas County Election Commission will release results on the following schedule:
8 p.m., first set of returns, including midday delivery of ballots.
8:45 p.m., includes early voting ballots returned by Monday.
9:45 p.m., includes first evening returns.
Results then will be released every hour until 11:45 p.m. and periodically thereafter. Early ballots turned in on Election Day are likely to be counted on Friday.
The Sarpy County Election Commission will release results on the following schedule:
8 p.m., early voting by mail through Monday.
8:45 p.m., midday polling site pickup (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)
9:45 p.m., first nighttime results.
10:15 p.m., Election Day ballots from drop boxes that are verified.
10:45 p.m., second set of nighttime results.
11:45 p.m., third set of nighttime results.
Nebraska results from the Secretary of State's Office will be available at: https://electionresults.nebraska.gov/Login.aspx
Douglas County results will be available at: www.votedouglascounty.com/meer
Sarpy County results will be available at: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/NE/Sarpy/107143/web.264614/#/summary
