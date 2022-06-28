Live updates: Flood defeats Pansing Brooks in race to replace Fortenberry

10:45 p.m.

Republican Mike Flood on Tuesday defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in a special election to fill out for the term of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

At 10:45 p.m. Flood was up about 52% to 48% in the race for the 1st Congressional District.

“Friends, we did it," Flood told his supporters shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Pansing Brooks wrapped up her concession speech around 10:30 p.m. She acknowledged Flood’s victory and thanked him for running a positive campaign.

Pansing Brooks told her supporters that they had come closer than any Democrat in decades, and encouraged them not to be discouraged, “because I certainly am not,” she said.

Democrats pivoted to what they saw as a narrower than expected victory for Flood.

In a district that has an 8-point advantage for Republicans, Pansing Brooks came within about 4 points of Flood, the State Democratic Party noted in a statement released Tuesday night.

The initial results after the polls closed had had Pansing Brooks in the lead, but her strength in Lancaster County, where she continued to lead, and in Sarpy County, where the two were close, couldn't hold up against Flood's strong showing elsewhere.

About 10:45 p.m., Flood was ahead by about 4,400 votes with 330 of 414 precincts having fully reported votes, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office. At that point, 108,000 votes had been counted.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., tweeted her congratulations to Flood.

"Congratulations to my dear friend @Flood4Nebraska on his win in the CD-1 special election tonight! He will be a strong conservative fighter and will deliver for NE," she wrote.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., also tweeted a celebratory message Tuesday.

"Congratulations to @Flood4Nebraska for winning tonight’s special election! I look forward to welcoming you to Congress! Nebraska and America will be better because you are in Congress."

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, highlighted the close race in a bid for greater support from the national Democratic Party.

"We need the national Democratic Party working hand-in-hand with state parties across the country to organize and focus on the nuts and bolts of turning out voters," she said in a post-election statement. "We have no other option to protect our democracy and fundamental rights than to turn upside down the outdated model of running everything from the national level. We can and will win in red states."

9:55 p.m.

Republican Mike Flood has begun to widen his lead after he and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks traded front-runner status.

Pansing Brooks had jumped out to an early lead after the polls closed.

“We’re going to be hopeful, no matter what,” she said before the distance between the two widened.

At Flood's watch party, Sen. Mike Moser said he expects recent current events, particularly the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, may have “fired up” voters, and it could sway in Pansing Brooks’ favor. He also said those opposed to abortion also likely tuned in.

“The political winds are blowing both ways,” Moser said.

9:20 p.m.

As the evening has progressed, the margin has narrowed to the point that the two candidates have traded leads.

Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks had retaken the lead over Republican Mike Flood, albeit slightly.

Pansing Brooks was up 50.37% to Flood's 49.63%. About 66,000 votes had been counted.

Pansing Brooks a little while earlier had entered the room at her watch party in Lincoln to chants of “Pat-ty, Pat-ty.”

Campaign spokesman Chris Triebsch expressed optimism about the higher-than-expected turnout. He said the campaign has picked up momentum in the last few weeks.

At Flood's watch party, Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen and former Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer counseled the crowd when early results had Flood trailing. Scheer said the results weren’t where they had hoped they would be, but he called on the crowd to remain optimistic.

Hilgers said he expected the results to sway in Flood’s favor as more of Tuesday’s votes are counted. He said there are many votes for Flood coming from Lincoln, and Pillen said as of 8:30, no votes from his home county, Platte County, had been recorded.

“We don’t like the score right now,” Pillen said. “It’s going to change.”

Pillen noted that at the same time of night during his primary election night May 10, he was also trailing behind Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, who ended the night in third place. He said regardless of special election’s outcome, “the big game” is the general election in November.

“It isn’t over until it’s over,” Pillen said.

8:30 PM

State Sen. Mike Flood’s election night party in Norfolk was packed right as polls closed, with notable faces including fellow Sens. Mike Moser and Tom Briese, though Flood himself remained absent. A bar lined one side of the party room located in the Midtown Event Center. Multiple television screens bore Flood’s campaign logo, and a small stage was stationed at the far end of the room.

Also stationed near the front entrance was a desk for people to sign the Citizens for Voter ID petition, a ballot initiative trying to gather enough signatures to get on the general election ballot in November. Both Moser and Briese signed the petition at the party.

As the early results came in showing Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks had taken the lead, most of Flood’s partygoers remained oblivious. The TV screens did not show live election results, and guests continued to happily mingle.

— Erin Bamer

8:05 PM

The first batch of results in the special election to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for an open Nebraska congressional seat has Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in the lead.

With about 40,000 counted, Pansing Brooks was leading about 56% to 43%.

The 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln and Lancaster County, parts of Sarpy County and the Norfolk area, is Republican dominated.

The seat is open because Fortenberry resigned after being found guilty of felonies related to illegal campaign contributions. There are about six months left on Fortenberry's term.

In November, Flood and Pansing Brooks will square off again to see who fills the seat for the two-year term starting in January.

This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.