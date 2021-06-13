Long-delayed Nebraska expressway moving forward, but not fast enough for some

Moser said no one would build a house like the state is building its expressway system: by first building a basement, then a few years later, the first floor, and even later, the upper story.

He added that highway construction costs have risen 50% over the past two decades while the state has been trying to “get our ducks in a row,” which is raising expenses that could be avoided by borrowing now and paying off the debt later.

“We’re happy to see some progress. We just aren’t where we need to be yet,” Moser said.

But the governor, as well as the State Department of Transportation, both oppose the bonding bill. In a recent column about “putting the brakes on bad bills,” Ricketts wrote that if the state issued $400 million in highway bonds, it would be paying them off until 2033 and that millions would be “wasted” on interest payments instead of concrete.

The governor added that there is additional money available, about $25 million a year, after the Legislature passed, over his veto, a 6 cent-a-gallon increase in the state’s gas tax in 2015.