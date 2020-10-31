 Skip to main content
Longtime aide for three Nebraska governors loses age discrimination lawsuit
LINCOLN — A longtime aide, who worked for three Nebraska governors, recently lost her lawsuit alleging that she was let go because of age discrimination.

Kathleen Graham was 65 and the oldest employee in the Governor's Office when she was fired by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Dec. 1, 2016, as part of a cost-cutting effort in state government. She filed suit.

On Oct. 22, Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson dismissed Graham's lawsuit. The judge ruled that both Ricketts' chief of staff and human resources chief had recommended that Graham's position be eliminated as unnecessary based on "performance, overall output, redundancy and fiscal restraint." The two officials and Ricketts all testified that they were unaware of Graham's age in making the decision.

Vince Powers, who represented Graham, said his client had never had a negative job review while working for Ricketts and former Govs. Dave Heineman and Mike Johanns. She continues to be a "great employee," Power said, and now works as a state legislative aide.

"We didn't think it was coincidental that the oldest employee was let go and the youngest was kept on (at the Governor's Office), but we respect the judge's decision," he said.

