Longtime Iowa official hired to lead Nebraska Department of Transportation

LINCOLN — John Selmer, a division director in the Iowa Department of Transportation, has been picked as the new head of Nebraska's transportation agency.

Selmer, of Story City, Iowa, replaces Kyle Schneweis, who resigned in October to take a job with a private firm.

Selmer has been director of the Strategic Performance Division in the Iowa DOT since August 2012. Before that, he served as the director of the agency's Statewide Operations Bureau for two years and as a district engineer for a decade. He has more than 31 years of experience in the Iowa DOT.

“John will build upon the strong foundation the NDOT has and take it to the next level,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts, who announced the appointment on Thursday.

Selmer, who holds a civil engineering degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said his career has focused on "continuous improvement, innovation, and strategizing for the future."