Lou Ann Linehan, chair of Nebraska Legislature's tax committee, backs Jim Pillen for governor
LINCOLN (AP) — The chairwoman of the Legislature's tax-focused Revenue Committee has endorsed University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen for governor.

Pillen's campaign released an online video Wednesday with State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha. In the video, Linehan says Pillen will “fight to finally find a real solution to our property tax problem in Nebraska.”

Pillen is running in the Republican gubernatorial primary against Nebraska businessman Charles Herbster, an agribusiness executive with close ties to President Donald Trump. State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, is also considering a run, and former Gov. Dave Heineman has also been mentioned as a possible contender.

