Lowering property taxes remains Gov. Ricketts' top legislative priority

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts expressed hope that 2021 would bring an end to the disruption of the pandemic and that state legislators would pass further steps to lower property taxes, which he called Nebraskans' No. 1 priority.
In an annual interview on the legislative session with the Omaha World-Herald, Ricketts betrayed little of his legislative and budget plans, besides his already-announced goal of seeking further restrictions on the growth in spending by K-12 schools.
His legislative priorities, he said, will be spelled out in his State of the State address on Thursday.
Ricketts, entering his seventh year in office, warned that if state lawmakers don't take action to slow government spending growth, taxpayers "will take matters into their own hands" through a ballot initiative.
But the governor wouldn't commit to whether he would help fund such an initiative, even though the millionaire Omaha businessman has not been shy about donating to the campaign that restored Nebraska's death penalty in 2016 and countless fellow Republicans.
"What I support is that the Legislature takes steps to provide that way to control spending," he said.
Ricketts, a 56-year-old conservative, said he hoped that by the second half of the summer, the coronavirus pandemic will have been quelled and more normal activities will resume.
"But a lot will depend on how much vaccine is produced and getting people vaccinated," he said. "We’re going to continue to work to fight the pandemic and bring it to an end. We’ve got a great team of people who are working hard on that."
Ten months after COVID-19 struck the state, Ricketts gave his administration good marks in responding to the pandemic. The state, he said, struck an appropriate balance between restricting public gatherings, urging mask-wearing and reducing the spread of the virus on one hand and allowing life and business to continue on the other.
Unlike in many other states, Nebraska's no-bid TestNebraska program has made COVID-19 tests free and easily accessible, the governor said. Tests are available at 60 sites across the state, from Cambridge to Omaha, and TestNebraska has also swabbed noses at hot spots, including nursing homes, prisons and meatpacking plants.
"Overall, if you look at the state of Nebraska, we’ve done a good job of striking that balance, and we've ultimately preserved our hospital capacity, which is really the goal," Ricketts said.
The governor had plenty of other thoughts in response to questions from the World-Herald:
School administrators point out that state spending has risen faster than K-12 school spending in recent years, so why seek limits on schools?
"I would certainly want to take a look at whatever (school) budget someone was talking about and commend them if they are controlling their spending.
"LB 1107 (the property tax relief law passed last year) was a great win for the taxpayers of Nebraska in regards to property tax. The next step is to provide a way to slow down the growth in spending in local government, so that property tax relief that the state is providing stays in people's pockets."
Some senators express concern about the high cost, $230 million, for a new state prison. How do you fund that and still balance the state's budget? Won't other programs face cuts? Would you consider alternatives to incarceration?
"We’ll get the entire investment for Corrections. We’ve asked for an investment in Corrections just about every budget, and the Legislature has already provided $175 million for capital investments.
"As always, we’ll have to focus on the priorities in the budget, and control our spending. That’s what we’ve done in every other budget."
Will you be looking at reforming state income taxes, such as reducing the top rate, as called for by Blueprint Nebraska, an effort you co-chaired, as well as by state business groups?
"My administration is always about continuous improvement. So looking at ways that we can improve all of our (tax) systems is important. The priority, however, is to complete what we started last year with LB 1107 in property tax relief."
Does the state tax system need a major overhaul and "modernization," as some have called for?
"That’s not the No. 1 priority for Nebraskans. Their No. 1 priority is property tax relief. However, our administration has always been about continuous improvement, and we could always do a better job."
Why do you oppose creating an independent commission to handle the highly partisan job of legislative and congressional redistricting?
"It’s the Legislature’s constitutional duty to work on redistricting and draw the maps. It turns into legislation, which is their responsibility."
But you express hopes that politics becomes more civil. Wouldn’t an independent commission help that?
"No. It’s just the opposite. If you had a commission in place, senators would have to redo all the work over again. So it creates an additional layer of bureaucracy."
What will be your legacy? Guiding the state through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic? Leading the recovery from the catastrophic floods of 2019? Pushing the needle on property tax relief?
"I will let the historians worry about my legacy. My job for the next two years will be to be the best governor I can be."
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh