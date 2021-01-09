Lowering property taxes remains Gov. Ricketts' top legislative priority

"We’ll get the entire investment for Corrections. We’ve asked for an investment in Corrections just about every budget, and the Legislature has already provided $175 million for capital investments.

"As always, we’ll have to focus on the priorities in the budget, and control our spending. That’s what we’ve done in every other budget."

Will you be looking at reforming state income taxes, such as reducing the top rate, as called for by Blueprint Nebraska, an effort you co-chaired, as well as by state business groups?

"My administration is always about continuous improvement. So looking at ways that we can improve all of our (tax) systems is important. The priority, however, is to complete what we started last year with LB 1107 in property tax relief."

Does the state tax system need a major overhaul and "modernization," as some have called for?