Lt. Gov. Foley declares disaster after Dec. 15 wind storm, tornadoes in Nebraska

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley issued a disaster proclamation Wednesday in response to the severe windstorms and tornadoes that caused damage across Nebraska on Dec. 15.

The storm created more than 27 tornadoes within a three-hour time span in Nebraska. The storm sped along at an average speed of 60 to 65 mph, with hurricane-strength gusts reported, including a 93 mph gust near Lincoln.

Foley's declaration allows for use of the Governor's Emergency Fund to assist counties and cities with damage costs, according to a press release from the governor's office. The proclamation is needed to request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.

"While this storm came through very fast, it hit a number of communities and public power districts hard," said Erv Portis, assistant director of Nebraska Emergency Management, in a press release. "With this proclamation, and hopefully a federal declaration, we can expedite the recovery process."