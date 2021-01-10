Luring SpaceCom: Nebraska sweetens pot with $107 million in public, private aid

The building is on Offutt’s upper level, out of the flood plain that was inundated during the catastrophic 2019 floods.

“The base (leadership) chose this option as the best location,” Brown said.

The post-flood reconstruction of the south end of the base into eight functional campuses over the next five years, combined with the rebuilding of Offutt’s 80-year-old runway over the next two years, will change the face of Nebraska’s largest military facility.

“It’s going to be the most modern base in the Air Force,” said Evans, who worked at U.S. Strategic Command for seven years before his retirement in 2019.

Ricketts plans to include the $50 million from state funds in his budget request on Thursday, said Taylor Gage, a spokesman for the governor. He said the funding would not be tied to the private-sector match, or vice versa.