Major Nebraska public health reshuffling leaves state epidemiologist position in limbo

LeGrand said Safranek's expertise, long-standing knowledge and established relationships with agencies across the country "made him the perfect candidate to advance in the department and take on this new role of advising and working closely with the CEO."

The department consulted with the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials and hired Stephen Martin with EKI-Digital Consulting to evaluate the public health division, she said. So far, it has spent about $75,000 on the consultant contract and could spend up to $125,000 by June 30, 2021, she said.

The state epidemiologist position has been vacant since Sept. 8.

Omaha Sen. Sara Howard, chairwoman of the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, which helps provide oversight of the state department, said it was "strange to reorganize our public health agency in the middle of a pandemic. And it's even more strange to remove most of the direct reports from the chief medical officer, who is meant to be in charge of that agency."

It's also "curious," she said, that the department would change the role of the state epidemiologist during a pandemic.