Marijuana legalization bills introduced in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — The push to make marijuana legal, whether for medical or other purposes, picked up steam Friday in the Nebraska Legislature.
State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha offered a proposal that would wipe the slate clean on marijuana. Legislative Bill 481 would strike marijuana from state laws criminalizing drugs and remove past convictions for marijuana possession from the record books.
The measure would also spell out that parents cannot lose their children just for use or possession of marijuana. But it would add marijuana smoking to the types of smoking banned in public places and work sites.
Also on Friday, Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln introduced a new version of her Medicinal Cannabis Act. LB 474 would set up a process to regulate the production, processing and distribution of marijuana for use by people with certain health conditions.
Wishart introduced similar legislation two years ago, while launching an initiative petition to legalize medical marijuana. The bill stalled in the face of stiff opposition. Petition organizers collected enough signatures to put the measure on the ballot, but it was tossed off by the Nebraska Supreme Court, which ruled that it violated the single-subject limit in the state Constitution.
Among other legislative activity Friday:
All-day hearings. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers announced that the Legislature will hold both morning and afternoon hearings for now, instead of just afternoon sessions. That means that the legislative debates about bills that normally occupy the mornings will not start until later this spring.
Hilgers said the change is being made to help protect lawmakers and staff from the coronavirus. He said that it is easier to arrange for senators and the public to participate in hearings virtually but that debate needs happen in person. He said he will announce more details next week about how hearings will be conducted. Hearings are slated to start Jan. 25.
Child care help. More families would qualify for state child care assistance under a proposal introduced Friday by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington. The senator said COVID-19 pointed out the importance of child care in allowing "essential and front-line workers" to remain on the job.
LB 485 would expand eligibility to families making less than 185% of the federal poverty level, or $31,894 per year for a single parent and one child. Currently, the cutoff is 130% of the federal poverty level, or $22,412 per year. The bill also provides transitional assistance for people working their way off public assistance as their incomes grow.
Sales tax decrease: Sen. Tom Briese of Albion wants to expand Nebraska's sales tax base by taxing almost all services, thus allowing the rate to be cut to 5 cents or less, down from the current 5.5 cents. Briese said his LB 422 recognizes that today's economy is more service-based. Similar proposals in the past have failed amid a full-court press from affected businesses.
Minimum wage. Nebraska's minimum wage would increase by $1 a year until it reached $20 an hour in 2032 under a bill introduced by McKinney. LB 480 would adjust the minimum wage based on inflation in each following year. The state's current minimum of $9 an hour was approved via ballot measure.
COVID-19 compensation. Essential workers would be entitled to workers' compensation if they catch COVID-19, have to quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure or symptoms, or die of COVID-19 under LB 441, introduced by Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln. The coverage would be retroactive to March 13, when the disease reached Nebraska. Under the bill, essential workers would be defined as those who are required to report to work and whose work is essential for society to keep operating.
Wildlife damage. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission would have to pay landowners for any damage caused by game animals or game birds to crops, livestock or property under LB 468, introduced by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard. A companion bill would set aside $10 million a year to make such payments.