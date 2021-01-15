Marijuana legalization bills introduced in Nebraska Legislature

Among other legislative activity Friday:

All-day hearings. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers announced that the Legislature will hold both morning and afternoon hearings for now, instead of just afternoon sessions. That means that the legislative debates about bills that normally occupy the mornings will not start until later this spring.

Hilgers said the change is being made to help protect lawmakers and staff from the coronavirus. He said that it is easier to arrange for senators and the public to participate in hearings virtually but that debate needs happen in person. He said he will announce more details next week about how hearings will be conducted. Hearings are slated to start Jan. 25.

Child care help. More families would qualify for state child care assistance under a proposal introduced Friday by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington. The senator said COVID-19 pointed out the importance of child care in allowing "essential and front-line workers" to remain on the job.