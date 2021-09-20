Mary Ridder announces reelection bid for Nebraska Public Service Commission

LINCOLN — Mary Ridder of Callaway, who represents the western two-thirds of the state on the Nebraska Public Service Commission, has announced her reelection bid.

Ridder, a 64-year-old rancher and writer, won the 5th District seat in 2016 by edging the incumbent, Jerry Vap of McCook, by 46 votes in the Republican primary. No other candidates had sought the post.

She served as chair of the PSC in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

In a press release announcing her 2022 reelection bid, Ridder said she has enjoyed the challenge of serving on the commission, which oversees several industries, including telecommunications, taxis, natural gas utilities and grain warehouses. The PSC also hands out grants to improve wireless telephone and internet services.

Ridder served on the broadband task force formed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018, and in 2017 was one of two votes against the proposed route of the Keystone XL pipeline across the state.

Her district spans 47 counties in central and western Nebraska, and is expected to grow by perhaps another handful of counties because of redistricting.

