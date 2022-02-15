Maureen Nickels won't seek another term on Nebraska State Board of Education

Maureen Nickels said Tuesday she won't seek re-election to the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Nickels, a Chapman, Nebraska, resident who was first elected in 2014 in District 6, said she always planned to leave the board after two terms.

She said the controversy over the proposed health-education standards for Nebraska schools didn't influence her decision.

She said it's time for "fresh blood" on the board.

"If you had talked to anybody four years ago, after I went my second round, I always said, 'Two terms and I'm done.' I always wanted two terms, and I've stuck with it."

Nickels, as board president last year, presided over the meetings that drew large and passionate crowds for hours of testimony about draft standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education.

Facing overwhelming public opposition to the drafts, the board voted last September to postpone their development indefinitely.

Board members indicated they could revive the standards at some point, taking into account “the state of the pandemic, the needs of children, schools and communities, and the readiness of local school stakeholders.”​​

Nickels said that the controversy over the standards, instead of driving her off the board, made her consider staying "to ensure what I believe to be the right things are being done for our kids."

She said she would like to see the health standards revived.

"I hope that the health standards will come back," she said. "I hope that they do. I don't want to see them thrown out."

When she leaves the board at the end of this term, she will have a total of 48 years in education roles, including 26 years as a teacher in the Grand Island Public Schools and 17 years working for the Nebraska State Education Association.

