McConnell says Ricketts would be 'great choice' to fill Sasse's Senate seat

The most powerful Republican in the U.S. Senate thinks Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts would be a “great choice” to fill the vacancy left if U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse resigns to lead the University of Florida.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he talked with Ricketts and urged him to pursue the seat, according to reporting by CNN. The remarks came during a wide-ranging interview with the Republican senator from Kentucky.

“I’ve talked to Gov. Ricketts,” McConnell told CNN. “We’re hoping that he will end up in the Senate. Exactly how that happens under Nebraska law is yet to be determined.”

A spokesperson for Ricketts confirmed the governor spoke with McConnell.

“Governor Ricketts appreciates Senator McConnell’s support,” Alex Reuss, communications director for the governor, wrote in an email Wednesday.

The Senate seat has been the source of speculation since Sasse’s expected departure became public Thursday. Nebraska’s junior senator is the sole finalist to serve as president at the University of Florida. He was met with protests Monday during a visit to the Gainesville campus.

Assuming Sasse’s hiring is approved in Florida, the duty of appointing his successor would fall to Nebraska’s governor, who under state law would have 45 days to appoint someone.

That led some to wonder if Ricketts, the state’s two-term Republican governor who is in his final months in office, would appoint himself to the seat.

On Friday Ricketts dismissed the speculation, saying in a statement that if he pursued the Senate seat then he would leave the appointment decision to the next governor — which could position a strong Ricketts ally to make the appointment.

Republican Jim Pillen is favored over Democrat Carol Blood, a state senator from Bellevue, in the contest for governor. A Democrat hasn't served as governor in Nebraska in more than 20 years. Ricketts has been one of the most visible and vocal supporters of Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent.

Many observers believe Ricketts, who unsuccessfully ran for the Senate in 2006, continues to hold political ambitions.

If Ricketts ultimately is appointed to the Senate seat, McConnell told CNN “I think it’d be a smooth transition.”

Whoever is appointed to the seat will have to stand for election in 2024 to serve the remaining two years of Sasse's six-year term.