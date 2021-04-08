Mead ethanol plant received $210,084 in COVID relief money

Mead's troubled AltEn Ethanol plant was awarded more than $200,000 in COVID-19 relief money last year from Nebraska, even as state regulators cited it for ongoing environmental violations.

The state filed suit against AltEn on March 1 over allegations of environmental contamination and violations of state law. The plant was awarded $210,084 by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development on Nov. 25 through its federally funded COVID Relief Fund.

Complaints by neighbors about health problems date to at least 2018 and citations by state environmental regulators go back earlier.

The grant doesn't sit will with some critics of AltEn.

David Corbin, chairman of the Missouri Valley Sierra Club's energy committee, said the state has a history of going too easy on AltEn. Given that the company didn't fix its faulty wastewater lagoons as directed by the the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy or address other problems, it should be paying the state, he said.

"They have a record of violations dating back way before the lawsuit for which they have never been fined, and now they are being rewarded?" Corbin said.