Measure capping payday lending rates in Nebraska sweeps to victory

Kent Rogert, a lobbyist for the Nebraska Financial Services Association, said he had no immediate comment on the election outcome. However, he said the industry group will consider their legal options this week, meaning the measure may not be out of the woods.

People tied to the quick-cash industry filed three legal challenges before the measure made the ballot. While all failed, in one case, the judge ruled that the issue — whether the measure would put payday lenders in violation of state usury laws — had been raised prematurely.

Voters also passed:

Slavery. Nebraskans voted to remove the last vestige of slavery from the State Constitution by approving Amendment 1, which strikes language that has allowed slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. The Constitution bars other forms slavery or involuntary servitude.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, in introducing the measure, said the exception allowed a practice known as convict leasing, in which prisoners were leased out to provide labor. The practice ended in 1940 but the language remained.