LINCOLN — The crowds of people fighting health education standards proposed by the State Board of Education helped motivate State Sen. Joni Albrecht to introduce a measure abolishing the board.

But none of those people showed up Tuesday to support her Legislative Resolution 24CA or three other proposals aimed at reducing the elected board's powers.

Instead, opponents dominated a public hearing in front of the Legislature's Education Committee. Opponents far outnumbered supporters in online comments about the measures as well.

Albrecht's proposed constitutional amendment would eliminate the State Board and give the governor the authority to appoint an education commissioner, who would oversee the entire department. The duties of the board would be distributed among the rest of the department, she said.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn proposed LR 28CA, which would preserve the State Board of Education but have members appointed by the governor instead of being elected. She also offered LR 29CA, which would limit the elected board members to two consecutive terms in office, and Legislative Bill 690, which would transfer power from the State Board to the commissioner of education.

Among the opponents to Albrecht's proposal was Elizabeth Tegtmeier, who represents western Nebraska on the State Board. She was one of three conservative Republicans elected last year after campaigning for a "back to basics" approach and for giving parents more voice in education.

Tegtmeier said the election outcome showed that the current process of electing board members works. She said citizens remain engaged in the board's work but are not packing meetings any more because they have a sense of hope.

"Give our new board time to work," she urged. "Confidence and trust is being restored."

State Board President Patti Gubbels opposed all three proposed constitutional amendments. She said an elected board is right for Nebraska because it provides citizen representation, avoids political whiplash when governors change, and allows for checks and balances in government.

Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said the State Board is probably the least partisan part of state government, which she called a good thing. She said having governors appoint board members could lead to less diverse and representative members.

She described her experience with former Govs. Dave Heineman and Pete Ricketts to illustrate the possibilities.

She said both sought recommendations from NSEA, a union representing teachers, of people to serve on the Professional Practices Commission, which oversees teacher discipline. While Heineman appointed some of the people recommended by NSEA, Ricketts did not appoint a single one during his eight years in office.

Despite the lack of proponent testifiers, Albrecht said she believes the State Board was so far out of line in considering health education standards that she will keep pushing for changes.

Currently, the State Board of Education has eight elected members, who appoint the education commissioner and carry out a long list other duties determined by the Legislature. Those duties include setting rules and regulations for schools and teacher education programs and approving academic standards.

While state law does not specifically direct the board to set health education standards it gives the body broad leeway to take on duties "necessary for the proper and legal exercise of its obligations."

The board came under fire in 2021 because its proposed health education standards included sex education that was both comprehensive in scope and inclusive of diverse genders and sexual orientations. Following the backlash, the department halted work on the standards, but critics remain wary of the department and the board.

