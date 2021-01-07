Measures in Nebraska Legislature would change electoral vote allocation, require voter ID

"Now more than ever, it’s incumbent on us all to fiercely protect our free and fair elections in Nebraska," she said. "We need to expand — not contract — voting rights because every American knows voting is the cornerstone of our democracy and the fundamental right upon which all our civil liberties rest."

Jane Kleeb, chair of the state Democratic Party, said that Slama is carrying "(Gov. Pete) Ricketts’ partisan bills as payback for the boatloads of money he spent to get her elected" and that most Nebraskans are more concerned about issues like COVID-19, climate change and young people leaving the state.

Nebraska Republicans have pushed both ideas for years. State GOP Chairman Dan Welch said the proposals enjoy "broad support across the state and the Legislature would do well to follow Senator Slama’s lead on them."

Returning to a winner-take-all system has been a party priority since Nebraska abandoned that method in 1991. The state awards three of its five electoral votes based on the popular vote in each of its three congressional districts. The other two votes go to the statewide winner.