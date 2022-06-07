Mediator, businesswoman Kathleen Kauth named to Millard-area legislative seat

LINCOLN — Kathleen Kauth, an Omaha businesswoman, could become one of the deciding votes on abortion in Nebraska after being sworn in Tuesday as the state senator from the Millard area.

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Kauth, a Republican who ran for the Omaha City Council last year, to represent District 31. The seat became vacant when State Sen. Rich Pahls died on April 27, not quite halfway through his term in office.

Under state law, her appointment will last only until Jan. 3, a period when the Legislature is typically out of session. She will have to run for the office and be elected in November to finish out the last two years of Pahls’ term.

But Kauth could have a chance to be part of a special session on abortion, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. A leaked draft of a court opinion suggests the high court is headed in that direction, which would leave the issue up to the states.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers has said he would work with Ricketts to call a special legislative session on abortion if the court rules as anticipated. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

Lawmakers earlier this year tried to pass a bill that would have banned all abortions in Nebraska in the event of a Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade. It fell two votes short of overcoming a filibuster against it. Pahls was absent because of his illness.

Kauth said Tuesday that she is "pro-life" and would have voted for the bill, calling it "very solid."

She also said she would have supported a proposal to let Nebraskans carry concealed weapons without having to get permits, citing the U.S. Constitution. That bill fell short as well in the face of a filibuster.

Ricketts said he chose Kauth because she has been active in the community, has a background in gerontology and public policy and is familiar with business. He said her work in conflict and mediation also will be helpful in working with fellow lawmakers.

Kauth is the president of K.T. Beck Enterprises, a mediation and conflict coaching firm. She has a bachelor's degree in criminology and sociology, a master's degree in public policy and a master's certification in gerontology.

Among her community activities, she has been on the state's Aging Advisory Committee and is currently on the Omaha City Charter Commission. She has been a member of the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging Foster Grandparents Advisory Board.

In her first bid for elected office, she finished third for the City Council seat formerly held by Pahls in 2021.

Kauth said she has already started knocking on doors and collecting the petition signatures needed to get on the November ballot. Under state law, interested candidates must submit at least 2,000 valid petition signatures from registered voters in the district by Sept. 1.

District 31 includes most of the Millard neighborhood in southwest Omaha. The boundaries are between South 192nd Street and South 144th Street, and between West Center Road and Harrison Street.

Tim Royers, who lost to Pahls in the 2020 election, also has announced plans to run for the seat again this year.

Royers was among six district residents who applied for the vacancy last month. The others were: Jeffrey Berthiaume, John "Buzz" Garlock, Carter Lowman and Tyler Sondag. Ricketts interviewed four of the six, skipping over Royers and Sondag, the two Democrats.

Ricketts will have a chance to make another legislative appointment this summer after either Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk or Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is elected to finish out 1st Congressional District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s term in office. The two are competing in a special election set for June 28.

