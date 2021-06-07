Medicaid expansion lawsuit paused after Nebraska officials promise to expand benefits

According to the motion, HHS is to give monthly reports to Appleseed and the court about its work on meeting the Oct. 1 goal for launching the additional services. If the services are implemented on time, the suit may be dismissed, the motion said.

Under Gov. Pete Ricketts' original Medicaid expansion plan, most low-income, working-age adults were to get a limited set of benefits, which included physical and mental health care and prescription drugs.

To get dental, vision and over-the-counter medications, which are covered under traditional Medicaid, applicants would have had to comply with several wellness, personal responsibility and community engagement requirements. The latter included working, volunteering or doing other specified activities for 80 hours a month.

The Trump administration gave initial approval to Ricketts’ two-tier plan in October last year. But President Joe Biden’s administration made clear early this year that it would not approve the community engagement requirements.

In February, state Medicaid officials announced they would not implement the requirements. However, they also provided no means for the majority of Medicaid expansion participants to get the three benefits.