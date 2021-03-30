Medical cannabis bill advances out of Nebraska senate committee

LINCOLN — State lawmakers will debate a controversial proposal to make medical cannabis legal this year after an amended bill advanced from a committee on Tuesday.

Members of the Judiciary Committee voted 5-2, with one senator not voting, to advance LB 474 to debate by the full 49-member Unicameral Legislature.

The bill, introduced and prioritized by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, would set up a process to regulate the production, processing and distribution of marijuana for use by people with certain health conditions.

Smoking marijuana would not be allowed. The amendment adopted today better defines what maladies can be treated with medical marijuana

Wishart introduced similar legislation two years ago, but it stalled in the face of stiff opposition from legislators and Gov. Pete Ricketts.