Medical marijuana backers' next steps: elect allied candidates, prep for possible 2022 initiative

Their efforts were frustrated when the state high court ruled that the medical marijuana proposal violated the Nebraska Constitution's requirement that ballot measures stick to a single subject. The decision came in response to a legal challenge brought by Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.

On Friday, medical marijuana backers announced plans to work on multiple fronts. They will look into setting up a new ballot committee in preparation for launching a petition to legalize medical cannabis in 2022.

Morfeld said the court ruling will make the task harder. He said the ruling created more confusion about the single-subject requirement and will make it more difficult to craft language. The ruling concluded that there were "at least" eight separate subjects in the proposed constitutional amendment on medical marijuana.

Morfeld argued that the dissenting opinion, written by Judge Jonathan Papik, was correct in concluding that all sections of the proposal related to the purpose of giving people with serious medical conditions the right to use marijuana to treat those conditions.