Medical marijuana group prepares to gather signatures for pair of ballot initiatives

She said the 2020 petition drive that collected so many signatures amid a pandemic demonstrated momentum. She also pointed to 2017 polling that showed 77% of a sample of Nebraska voters favored letting doctors prescribe marijuana to patients with serious illnesses or conditions.

“I think it has become clear to people of Nebraska that this is something that should not be in the hands of our lawmakers, this is an issue that the people feel passionate about,” Eggers said.

The Nebraska Secretary of State's Office acknowledged that multiple initiative petitions were filed on Thursday, but for now they will stay confidential. Under state law, the proposed measures will remain confidential until the language is reviewed by a state office that drafts legislation. Five days after the sponsor, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, receives the review, the language will become public.

The group expects to start gathering signatures by the end of September. The deadline to collect signatures will fall sometime in July 2022, the Secretary of State’s Office has said previously.