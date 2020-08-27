Medical marijuana initiative should be on the ballot, Nebraska secretary of state rules

LINCOLN — Secretary of State Bob Evnen has ruled that a medical marijuana initiative should be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot, though he said Thursday that he had "no doubt" that his decision will be challenged in court.

That would mean that the fate of two citizen-led ballot initiatives — one to expand gambling and the other to legalize cannabis for medical use — will be in the hands of Nebraska courts.

The two court cases, which under normal circumstances would take weeks to decide, must be finalized by Sept. 11, the deadline to certify the ballot for the general election.

Evnen said Thursday evening that while "there are a number of problems" with the language of the proposed constitutional amendment submitted by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, his review found that the language was "legally sufficient" to be placed before voters.

"This was a close call," said Evnen, who is an attorney.