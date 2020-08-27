Medical marijuana initiative should be on the ballot, Nebraska secretary of state rules

LINCOLN — Secretary of State Bob Evnen has ruled that a medical marijuana initiative should be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot, though he said Thursday that he had "no doubt" that his decision will be challenged in court.
That would mean that the fate of two citizen-led ballot initiatives — one to expand gambling and the other to legalize cannabis for medical use — will be in the hands of Nebraska courts.
The two court cases, which under normal circumstances would take weeks to decide, must be finalized by Sept. 11, the deadline to certify the ballot for the general election.
Evnen said Thursday evening that while "there are a number of problems" with the language of the proposed constitutional amendment submitted by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, his review found that the language was "legally sufficient" to be placed before voters.
"This was a close call," said Evnen, who is an attorney.
He said he made the decision after reviewing letters submitted Wednesday by Lincoln lawyer Mark Fahleson, who challenged the ballot language on behalf of some Nebraskans who oppose medical marijuana legalization, and by attorneys for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana. He said he also took emailed arguments from the two sides on Thursday.
The pro-medical cannabis group had collected well over the 122,275 valid signatures needed to put the issue on the ballot, but on Wednesday, Fahleson, a former chairman of the state Republican Party, asked Evnen to block the issue from the ballot. He soid the ballot language was confusing and in violation of the Nebraska Constitution’s requirement that ballot issues stick to a single subject.
Fahleson argued that the use of cannabis as a treatment for a serious medical condition was a separate subject from allowing private entities to grow marijuana for medical use and that voters might reasonably support one issue but not the next.
But in their letter, lawyers for the pro-medical marijuana group called Fahleson’s challenge “a last-minute attempt to derail the precious right of the people” to vote on voter-supported initiatives.
Attorneys Max Kelch and Jason Grams called Fahleson’s arguments “unreasonable” and said there was a “natural and necessary connection” between allowing the use of medicinal cannabis and allowing cannabis to be grown.
“... It is impossible to use a plant product to treat a serious medical condition without first having the plant,” they said.
Evnen’s ruling came two days after he ruled that another petition — one to legalize casino gambling in Nebraska — violated the single subject rule, even though pro-gambling forces had submitted enough signatures.
The State Supreme Court has granted a request to decide the matter because time is so short, and it will also likely be asked to rule on the legal sufficiency of the medical marijuana ballot language.
