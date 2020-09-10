Medical marijuana will not be on Nebraska ballot; supporters vow to fight on

Supporters of the measure had argued that there was a “natural and necessary connection” among the provisions of the proposed constitutional amendment and that all of them were aimed at ensuring Nebraskans legal access to medical marijuana for serious medical conditions.

The constitutional amendment would have guaranteed that people 18 and older could buy, grow and use marijuana for serious medical conditions, subject to “reasonable laws, rules and regulations.” Those younger than 18 could have used medical marijuana with a parent’s permission.

A recommendation from a doctor or nurse practitioner would have been required for both groups. The measure would have allowed private entities to grow, process, transport and sell marijuana to the extent needed by patients.

The court sided with Wagner, saying the proposal contained “at least” eight subjects. Among those subjects were allowing private entities to provide marijuana, protecting them from criminal prosecution for supplying marijuana to patients and setting limits on medical marijuana, such as banning patients from smoking in public.