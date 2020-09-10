 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medical marijuana will not be on November ballot
6 comments
alert featured

Medical marijuana will not be on November ballot

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday tossed a proposed constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana off the November ballot.

The court majority ruled that the proposal by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana violated the Nebraska Constitution's requirement that ballot issues stick to a single subject. 

The ruling overturns a decision last month by Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who announced that, while “there are a number of problems” with the proposal, it met the legal requirements to be placed before voters. 

Backers of the measure turned in more than 182,000 petition signatures, gathered from all 93 Nebraska counties, to the Secretary of State’s Office in July to put it on the ballot.

Evnen's decision was immediately challenged by Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. He filed a lawsuit claiming that the measure violates the single-subject requirement and that it would confuse voters and create doubt about what they had decided.

If approved, the constitutional amendment would have guaranteed that people 18 and older could buy, grow and use marijuana for serious medical conditions, subject to “reasonable laws, rules and regulations.” Those younger than 18 could have used medical marijuana with a parent’s permission.

A recommendation from a doctor or nurse practitioner would have been required for both groups. The measure would allow private entities to grow, process, transport and sell marijuana to the extent needed by patients

Currently, 33 states allow medical cannabis use, including some that have legalized it through constitutional amendments.

Nebraska allows the use of cannabidiol, or CBD, products, if they are derived from hemp, a cousin of marijuana. Such products have very low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical compound that produces the marijuana high. Supporters say CBD and THC have differing medical benefits.

Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

6 comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert