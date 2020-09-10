Medical marijuana will not be on November ballot

If approved, the constitutional amendment would have guaranteed that people 18 and older could buy, grow and use marijuana for serious medical conditions, subject to “reasonable laws, rules and regulations.” Those younger than 18 could have used medical marijuana with a parent’s permission.

A recommendation from a doctor or nurse practitioner would have been required for both groups. The measure would allow private entities to grow, process, transport and sell marijuana to the extent needed by patients

Currently, 33 states allow medical cannabis use, including some that have legalized it through constitutional amendments.

Nebraska allows the use of cannabidiol, or CBD, products, if they are derived from hemp, a cousin of marijuana. Such products have very low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical compound that produces the marijuana high. Supporters say CBD and THC have differing medical benefits.

