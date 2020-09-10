Medical marijuana will not be on November ballot

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday tossed a proposed constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana off the November ballot.
The court majority ruled that the proposal by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana violated the Nebraska Constitution's requirement that ballot issues stick to a single subject.
The ruling overturns a decision last month by Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who announced that, while “there are a number of problems” with the proposal, it met the legal requirements to be placed before voters.
Backers of the measure turned in more than 182,000 petition signatures, gathered from all 93 Nebraska counties, to the Secretary of State’s Office in July to put it on the ballot.
Evnen's decision was immediately challenged by Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. He filed a lawsuit claiming that the measure violates the single-subject requirement and that it would confuse voters and create doubt about what they had decided.
If approved, the constitutional amendment would have guaranteed that people 18 and older could buy, grow and use marijuana for serious medical conditions, subject to “reasonable laws, rules and regulations.” Those younger than 18 could have used medical marijuana with a parent’s permission.
A recommendation from a doctor or nurse practitioner would have been required for both groups. The measure would allow private entities to grow, process, transport and sell marijuana to the extent needed by patients
Currently, 33 states allow medical cannabis use, including some that have legalized it through constitutional amendments.
Nebraska allows the use of cannabidiol, or CBD, products, if they are derived from hemp, a cousin of marijuana. Such products have very low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical compound that produces the marijuana high. Supporters say CBD and THC have differing medical benefits.
