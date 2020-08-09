Meet Ernie Chambers: Outside of the Nebraska Legislature, he lives a simple life

LINCOLN — Outside of the Legislature, Ernie Chambers feeds squirrels in his yard, shovels snow for neighbors and lives a simple life.
A North Omaha native, he was born July 10, 1937, as one of seven children of Malcolm and Lillian Chambers. His father was a minister who worked at the Armour Packing Co. His mother cleaned houses. They set high standards for their children, and Chambers grew up going to church, where he developed a strong sense of right and wrong.
He graduated from Omaha Technical High School in 1955, where he was an indifferent student. But he was an honors student at Creighton University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1959, and at Creighton law school, which he attended in the 1960s. He completed his law degree in 1979.
Even in high school, he said, people turned to him for help because he was not afraid to talk back to white people. By 1961, his outspokenness and his views on race caught the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which began a decade-long investigation of him.
While in law school, he worked as a distribution clerk at the Omaha Post Office. He was fired in 1963. Postal officials alleged insubordination, he said he had complained about a white supervisor who had called him “boy.” He made The World-Herald shortly afterward for single-handedly picketing a testimonial dinner for the postmaster.
Chambers served in the U.S. Army during the 1960s and later became a barber. The Spencer Street Barber Shop, where he worked, became a gathering place. He got married along the way and he and his wife, Jacklyn, had four children and six grandchildren. The couple divorced in the 1970s and she died in 2000.
Chambers lives in a modest home and maintains strong connections with his North Omaha community. He can be counted on to help constituents, whether it means helping pay for a headstone or mowing a lawn. Recently, he donated to an effort to make masks for public housing residents.
