Meet Ernie Chambers: Outside of the Nebraska Legislature, he lives a simple life

LINCOLN — Outside of the Legislature, Ernie Chambers feeds squirrels in his yard, shovels snow for neighbors and lives a simple life.

A North Omaha native, he was born July 10, 1937, as one of seven children of Malcolm and Lillian Chambers. His father was a minister who worked at the Armour Packing Co. His mother cleaned houses. They set high standards for their children, and Chambers grew up going to church, where he developed a strong sense of right and wrong.

He graduated from Omaha Technical High School in 1955, where he was an indifferent student. But he was an honors student at Creighton University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1959, and at Creighton law school, which he attended in the 1960s. He completed his law degree in 1979.

Even in high school, he said, people turned to him for help because he was not afraid to talk back to white people. By 1961, his outspokenness and his views on race caught the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which began a decade-long investigation of him.