Mental health provider seeks Omaha legislative seat

LINCOLN — An Omaha native with a private mental health practice has announced plans to seek a legislative seat representing west central Omaha.

John Fredrickson will run in District 20, which now stretches from 72nd Street to roughly 155th Street and from Pacific Street to E Street. The district is now represented by State Sen. John McCollister, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Fredrickson said he wants to bring a new generation of leadership to the Legislature and to ensure equitable opportunities for all Nebraskans. He lists strong public education, access to health care and fostering a welcome and inclusive economy as top issues.

A graduate of Skutt Catholic High School, he spent the last decade in New York City. There, he earned a master's degree in social work, provided treatment to a wide variety of groups and taught as an adjunct professor of social work at Columbia University. He moved back to Nebraska in 2020.

He is registered as a Democrat. The Nebraska Legislature is nonpartisan, meaning that candidates run and senators serve without regard to party affiliation.