Mental health provider seeks Omaha legislative seat

LINCOLN — An Omaha native with a private mental health practice has announced plans to seek a legislative seat representing west central Omaha.
John Fredrickson will run in District 20, which now stretches from 72nd Street to roughly 155th Street and from Pacific Street to E Street. The district is now represented by State Sen. John McCollister, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.
Fredrickson said he wants to bring a new generation of leadership to the Legislature and to ensure equitable opportunities for all Nebraskans. He lists strong public education, access to health care and fostering a welcome and inclusive economy as top issues.
A graduate of Skutt Catholic High School, he spent the last decade in New York City. There, he earned a master's degree in social work, provided treatment to a wide variety of groups and taught as an adjunct professor of social work at Columbia University. He moved back to Nebraska in 2020.
He is registered as a Democrat. The Nebraska Legislature is nonpartisan, meaning that candidates run and senators serve without regard to party affiliation.
Recent campaign announcements also include three incumbent senators seeking reelection. Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington will run in northwest Omaha's District 10, which includes some new neighborhoods following redistricting.
Sen. John Arch of La Vista will run in District 14, which encompasses Papillion and La Vista.
Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood will run in District 2, which now includes Cass County and a slice of northeast Lincoln and Lancaster County.
In District 42, which now encompasses six counties centered around North Platte, Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea has declared his candidacy to succeed Sen. Mike Groene, who is term-limited.
