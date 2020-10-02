Midlands lawmakers offer prayers for speedy recovery for Trump, first lady

WASHINGTON — Midlands lawmakers focused on offering well wishes in their initial public statements after news broke Friday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Melissa and I are praying for the President and First Lady,” wrote Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., in an email. He said the "nasty virus" is putting the country through the wringer, "but Americans are going to beat this. We’re going (to) come out stronger on the other side.”

Nebraska’s Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted that he was “Praying for a swift recovery for President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS and for everyone battling #coronavirus right now.”

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, also used the opportunity to offer a public service announcement about staying safe during a pandemic.

“Wishing the President and First Lady a speedy and full recovery,” Axne wrote on Twitter. “This is a reminder that #COVID19 doesn’t care who you are — even if you’re President of the United States, you are not immune from this virus. Wear a mask, practice social distancing, & stay home if you’re sick.”

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., wrote on Twitter that her prayers were with the Trumps. “Wishing you a speedy recovery,” Fischer wrote.