Midlands senators voice support for Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON — The quartet of Republican senators from Nebraska and Iowa had warm words this week for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
President Donald Trump wants to have Barrett in the seat left open by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death before the Nov. 3 election.
Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a senior member and former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has praised Barrett’s legal mind and said he used a meeting with her this week to learn more about her views on being a judge. He said he also shared his own thoughts on how judges should interpret the law.
“It is not their job to make law from the bench,” Grassley told reporters. “That’s my responsibility.”
Democrats, meanwhile, are outlining their objections to the nomination.
First and foremost, they’ve highlighted how GOP senators blocked President Barack Obama, a Democrat, from filling the seat left open by Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016. Many Republicans said at the time such nominations shouldn’t be considered in a presidential election year.
Democrats also have cast Barrett as a key vote in a GOP lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which they say could cost millions of Americans their health insurance.
“So the American people should make no mistake,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “A vote by any senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act and eliminate protections for millions of Americans with preexisting conditions.”
Grassley said Wednesday that he thinks most of the ACA is safe even if parts of it are found invalid.
“I doubt if it’s going to be struck down whether she’s on the court or not,” Grassley said.
Democrats also have suggested that Barrett should recuse herself from any matters related to the coming election. Grassley said that sort of talk involves too much hypothetical speculation and simply urged voters to get their ballots in soon.
“I hope that the electorate is waking up to the fact that you better get voting and get your ballots in early so they can be counted and we don’t have to wait until Christmas to find out who’s the next president,” Grassley said.
Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska is a member of the Judiciary Committee and set to meet with Barrett on Thursday. Sasse says he has long been an advocate for her to join the Supreme Court.
Several Republican women in the Senate spoke to reporters Wednesday describing Barrett as a great example to young women.
Sen. Deb Fischer, Nebraska’s senior senator, called Barrett “an accomplished woman,” a “brilliant jurist” and a “nice person” who has balanced her legal career and life with her husband and seven children.
“We see someone who’s had to make choices in her life in order to move forward in her chosen career,” Fischer said. “We see someone who’s a success. All of us, especially women, all of us, should celebrate that.”
Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, a member of the Judiciary Committee also set to meet with Barrett on Thursday, talked about “what a mom can do” in her remarks.
“I’m so thankful that now other young women will see that we have had one extraordinary female Supreme Court justice in Ruth Bader Ginsburg being followed by another truly extraordinary female in Amy Coney Barrett,” Ernst said. “Folks, this is what a mom can do.”
