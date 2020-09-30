Midlands senators voice support for Supreme Court nominee

Grassley said Wednesday that he thinks most of the ACA is safe even if parts of it are found invalid.

“I doubt if it’s going to be struck down whether she’s on the court or not,” Grassley said.

Democrats also have suggested that Barrett should recuse herself from any matters related to the coming election. Grassley said that sort of talk involves too much hypothetical speculation and simply urged voters to get their ballots in soon.

“I hope that the electorate is waking up to the fact that you better get voting and get your ballots in early so they can be counted and we don’t have to wait until Christmas to find out who’s the next president,” Grassley said.

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska is a member of the Judiciary Committee and set to meet with Barrett on Thursday. Sasse says he has long been an advocate for her to join the Supreme Court.

Several Republican women in the Senate spoke to reporters Wednesday describing Barrett as a great example to young women.

Sen. Deb Fischer, Nebraska’s senior senator, called Barrett “an accomplished woman,” a “brilliant jurist” and a “nice person” who has balanced her legal career and life with her husband and seven children.