Mike Hilgers gauging support for 12-week abortion ban, Omaha senator says

LINCOLN — The speaker of the Nebraska Legislature is gauging his colleagues' support for a special session to debate a 12-week abortion ban, according to an Omaha lawmaker.

State Sen. Megan Hunt posted a Tweet Wednesday night saying that Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers is calling all members and asking them to sign on to a letter supporting a special session to take up the proposal.

Hilgers, of Lincoln, told The World-Herald on Thursday that he has contacted multiple lawmakers to discuss a special session, but would not confirm whether he is proposing a 12-week ban.

"I don't have additional comment until I've finished those conversations and had the chance to comprehensively discuss with my colleagues," Hilgers said.

Hilgers has not called all lawmakers. Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Justin Wayne said they hadn't received a call as of Thursday afternoon.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said she hasn't received a call on this specific issue, but she talks to Hilgers multiple times a week, and they have discussed abortion restrictions and a special session. She said she may not receive a call at all, because she is confident Hilgers already knows her stance.

"He knows where I'm at," Linehan said.

Linehan said she is "all in" on a special session, provided officials are confident the proposed bill would pass.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would work with Hilgers to evaluate what policies could pass in the Legislature during a potential special session. The governor has avoided commenting on the topic since then, and a spokesperson for Ricketts did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

A 12-week ban wouldn't go as far as the bans that many Southern and Midwestern states passed after the Supreme Court’s ruling. It would also be scaled back compared with a trigger bill that nearly passed in the Legislature earlier this year.

The trigger bill would have banned all abortions in Nebraska in the event the Supreme Court overturned Roe. The bill would have made it a felony for anyone to provide any medication or undertake any procedure with the intent of ending the life of an unborn child, starting at fertilization, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

The bill died when it failed to reach the 33 votes necessary to end a filibuster against it.

Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, who introduced the trigger legislation, said Wednesday that the bill is "completely off the table." She said she is not writing the legislation that could be proposed in a special session, but predicted it would propose further abortion restrictions, rather than a complete ban, which she felt had a higher chance of passing.

"I can't say what the governor is going to settle on," Albrecht said Thursday.

Linehan, who supported the trigger bill, said that while a 12-week ban would not eliminate all abortions, she would support any legislation that leads to fewer abortions in the state. Currently in Nebraska, abortions are legal up until 20 weeks after fertilization.

A total of 2,360 abortions were reported in 2021, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. That marked a slight decrease from the 2,378 reported in 2020. According to the report, more than 85% of the abortions performed in 2021 occurred before an estimated 12 weeks of gestation.

Hunt, who led the eight-hour filibuster against the trigger bill, said in a follow-up Tweet that she also opposed a 12-week ban.

"Politicians might think that a 12 week ban will make them look moderate, but they know what everybody else knows: Putting government between a doctor and a patient for no medically necessary reason is never moderate," Hunt said in the Tweet.