Millard educators square off in bid for District 31 legislative seat

Pahls has gotten his largest campaign donations from Republican Party stalwarts, including $10,000 each from Gov. Pete Ricketts and Swain Construction and $5,000 each from the Governor Heineman Committee and Charles Herbster. As of June, he had raised $46,650. But he said there are no strings attached to those funds and he doesn't vote along party lines.

"I'm not 19, starting out, worried about my shadow," he said. "I'm going down there to make the state a better place. That's my goal."

Royers' largest donor is the Nebraska State Education Association, which represents Nebraska teachers and school employees. He has gotten $15,280 from the organization. He said the group backs him because they understand the importance of having education advocates in the Legislature. But he said he will make his own decisions, such as when he broke with the NSEA over a student discipline bill this year.

"It's important to have a parent of kids and a teacher in the Legislature," he said. "It's worth it if I can get some results for the community."

Royers listed property taxes and school funding as the top issues. Even after seven months of dealing with the pandemic, he said, voters tell him those remain their priorities.