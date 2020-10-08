Millard educators square off in bid for District 31 legislative seat

Millard Public Schools should remain well-represented no matter which candidate wins the race for the Millard-area legislative seat this fall.
Both candidates have worked for the district and both share a passion for public education. But Rich Pahls and Tim Royers hold very different political views.
Pahls, a registered Republican, spent more than two decades as a Millard elementary school principal and administrator before going into politics. He held the District 31 seat for two terms, then was elected to the Omaha City Council for two terms.
Royers, a registered Democrat, taught and coached debate at Millard West High School before taking a job as head of the Millard Education Association. He got into the race early last year and finished 2 percentage points behind Pahls in a five-way primary election.
The two are facing off to replace State Sen. Rick Kolowski, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.
Kolowski, a former Millard high school principal, was elected after Pahls was forced out by term limits. He became the first registered Democrat to represent the district in two decades. The district is about half Republican, with the other registered voters split between Democrats and nonpartisans.
The Nebraska Legislature is nonpartisan, meaning candidates appear on the ballot without regard to party affiliation and political parties are not part of the legislative structure. However, partisanship often plays a role in campaigns.
Pahls has gotten his largest campaign donations from Republican Party stalwarts, including $10,000 each from Gov. Pete Ricketts and Swain Construction and $5,000 each from the Governor Heineman Committee and Charles Herbster. As of June, he had raised $46,650. But he said there are no strings attached to those funds and he doesn't vote along party lines.
"I'm not 19, starting out, worried about my shadow," he said. "I'm going down there to make the state a better place. That's my goal."
Royers' largest donor is the Nebraska State Education Association, which represents Nebraska teachers and school employees. He has gotten $15,280 from the organization. He said the group backs him because they understand the importance of having education advocates in the Legislature. But he said he will make his own decisions, such as when he broke with the NSEA over a student discipline bill this year.
"It's important to have a parent of kids and a teacher in the Legislature," he said. "It's worth it if I can get some results for the community."
Royers listed property taxes and school funding as the top issues. Even after seven months of dealing with the pandemic, he said, voters tell him those remain their priorities.
To address those linked issues, he wants to fix the state school aid formula so that funding is more predictable for school districts and to encourage schools to adopt best practices, such as smaller classroom sizes. He also wants to get more money into the school aid pool so that schools would be less reliant on property taxes.
Toward that end, he said he supports the casino gambling measures on the November ballot as a way to generate more money for education. He called the major tax bill passed this year a "band-aid measure" that could make the school funding situation worse by reducing the state dollars available for education.
In regard to the pandemic, Royers said one of the first things he wants to do is launch a legislative study of Nebraska's response, looking at what has gone well and what could have been improved. He said lessons from the study would be useful in future crises.
He also wants to work on keeping young Nebraskans in the state, a job that he said involves addressing social and racial justice issues to make the state more welcoming for all. In addition, he wants to look at making postsecondary education more affordable and working with business to create more internships and other types of job pipelines.
Pahls put pandemic-related issues as his priorities. He wants to create retraining programs to help unemployed workers find new jobs with better pay, an effort that would benefit businesses and education. He also wants to examine the laws and regulations that have been waived by executive order to see whether they are actually necessary.
He said the Legislature will need to ensure that any future coronavirus relief money from the federal government gets used appropriately. In addition, he wants to oversee the Medicaid expansion program, which launched on Oct. 1.
Pahls listed education, property taxes and health as perennial priorities for the Legislature, issues that are never completely resolved and that need regular reexamination. He said the state school aid formula should be reexamined, although he said he was not convinced that it needs to be changed.
To address property taxes, he said, Nebraska needs to get better jobs that can attract more people to the state. Those additional taxpayers would provide revenue to ease property taxes. He also said the state needs to make sure everyone has access to broadband for business and education.
From his previous legislative terms, Pahls said he learned how to work within the legislative process and to develop coalitions. He said he used that approach in fighting the Omaha Public Schools' "one city, one school district" attempt to expand its district boundaries, a fight that he counts as a major accomplishment of his legislative career. He also counts his work as chairman of the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.
On hot-button issues, Royers and Pahls take almost opposite stands. However, both oppose using public dollars to help families pay for private or parochial schools.
Royers calls himself "pro-choice" and doesn't believe states should restrict women's rights to abortion. He said he supports the legalization of medical marijuana and opposes the death penalty, arguing that it is not an effective deterrent and increases costs.
Pahls opposes abortion and described himself as "pro-life" from conception to natural death. He does not support legislation to legalize medical marijuana. He supports the death penalty but said he has no position on the trio of casino gambling measures on the ballot.
Rich Pahls
Age: 77
Party: Republican
Occupation: City Council member
Home: Omaha
Public offices held: Nebraska Legislature, elected 2005, 2009; Omaha City Council, elected 2013, 2017
Education: Bachelor’s degree, elementary education, and master’s degree, school administration, both Fort Hays State University in Kansas; doctorate, education, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Family: Single, two adult children
Faith: Catholic
Website: richpahls.com
What is your top priority?
“In the coming session we need to prepare for the recovery from the pandemic. Working with the Department of Economic Development, Nebraska and Omaha Chambers plus additional education organizations (Metro College) and other professional groups to develop plans for the recovery. One of the aspects of this plan would be to retrain those individuals who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic. There is a potential loss of jobs for more than 5,000 individuals in the Metro area. Working with business groups and Metro College we could train and mentor many of these individuals. Thus providing a workforce trained to fill these positions that could be replicated throughout the state.
Tim Royers
Age: 35
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Teacher; president, Millard Education Association
Home: Omaha
Public offices held: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree, social science education, Northwest Missouri State University; master’s degree, history, University of Nebraska at Omaha; master’s degree, educational leadership and administration, Walden University
Family: Married, two children
Faith: Methodist
Website: royers2020.com
What is your top priority?
“My biggest priority would be to bring everyone to the table to rebuild how we fund education in our state, so that way districts get more consistent, predictable, and equitable funding. We need to make sure our schools receive more funding at the state level, which will allow us to move away from being so reliant on property taxes. I would also work to build better partnerships between school districts, higher education, businesses, and other groups to create stronger schools-to-job pipelines so we can help address labor issues and give young adults a strong reason to stay here in Nebraska.”
