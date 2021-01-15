'Minimal' security threat seen at Nebraska State Capitol, law enforcement agencies say

LINCOLN — Law enforcement agencies are telling state lawmakers that they see a "minimal" threat to security due to expected protests at the State Capitol in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

In an email to senators on Friday, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said that he and Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas have been talking with the Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln and Omaha Police Departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Demonstrations have been threatened at all state capitols, as well as in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, continuing through Wednesday, Inaugural Day.

Based on monitoring by those agencies, Hilgers said "the current assessment for Lincoln is that there is a minimal credible threat."

Because of that, he said, the State Capitol will remain open and operate as usual, including Sunday, which has been specifically identified as a day to protest.

The "minimal threat" assessment, according to Hilgers, is much different than this summer, when people were instructed to stay away from the State Capitol amid protests following the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.