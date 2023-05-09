LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that would increase state support for schools by $305 million annually with the goal of driving down property taxes.

Senators gave the second of three rounds of approval to Legislative Bill 583, a key piece of Gov. Jim Pillen's tax cut and school aid plan.

The bill, introduced by State Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue on the governor's behalf, would nearly double state aid for special education and guarantee state support for every public school student.

Together, the changes would increase state support for schools by about $305 million for the upcoming school year, up from the $1.3 billion estimated for that year.

Money for the additional aid would come from a newly created Education Future Fund. The state budget package sets aside $1.25 billion during the two fiscal years ending June 30, 2025, to establish the fund. Plans call for adding $250 million to the fund in each of the following years.

State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, the Education Committee chairman, said the bill would help all school districts, not just those that currently qualify for the bulk of state school aid.

"This will make it much more fair across the state," he said.

Other senators praised the bill, while saying they want to see future changes in state school aid. Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar said she wants to see the existing aid formula tossed out and replaced with a simpler distribution method.

Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad said schools need resources to deal with large numbers of students in poverty and to make school lunches and breakfasts more available. Still, she hailed LB 583.

"This is a momentous point in our educational policy and funding policy," she said.

The measure would boost Nebraska's ranking among U.S. states in terms of state funding for education. The state ranks 49th for state funding for K-12 education, although it’s in the top half when state and local spending on education are combined.

Pillen wants to pair the state aid changes with a 3% cap on school revenue growth to ensure that increased state spending helps drive down property taxes. The cap is part of a separate bill that includes other property tax relief measures.

As advanced, LB 583 would benefit all school districts. But the biggest property tax impact would be felt by districts that do not qualify for equalization aid under the current funding formula.

Currently, 160 of the state's 244 school districts do not qualify for equalization aid. Those tend to be rural districts with lower property tax levies. Those that get equalization money tend to be larger schools, and their tax levies usually are close to the maximum allowed by law.

Equalization aid fills the gap between a district’s educational needs and the money it can get from property taxes and other sources. The number of equalized districts in the state has shrunk because steep increases in agricultural land valuations have allowed more districts to meet their needs with property taxes.

LB 583 would provide $1,500 of new “foundation aid” for every student enrolled in public school. The per-student payments would primarily help districts that don't get equalization aid.

Equalized districts would get the payments too, but they would be offset by a reduction of equalization aid for the first two years. Starting with the third year, those equalized districts would be able to keep $600 of the $1,500 per-student payments as additional funding.

The bill also would increase state funding for special education so that the combination of state and federal support would cover 80% of school district costs. Currently, the two sources cover around 46% of costs, with the rest coming from schools’ general fund budgets.

An amendment adopted Tuesday commits the state to maintaining the 80% funding level as special education costs increase. It makes clear that the Education Future Fund would cover any increase not included in future state general fund budgets.

The special ed provision would boost state support for all school districts in the first two years. Starting with the third year, the increased state funding would cause equalization aid to drop, based on how that aid is calculated. But equalized districts would not lose state support because they could keep some of the per-student payments.

District-by-district estimates provided by the Governor’s Office show that the bill would mean $91.5 million more state support for the Omaha Public Schools over three years. That’s 9.9% of the $920.9 million increase statewide for the same period. But OPS educates 16% of Nebraska students.

During earlier debate, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha had argued for providing more aid to districts with a large share of students in poverty. He did not attempt any amendments toward that end on Tuesday, saying that he did not have enough support for the change.

