More people applying to work for HHS after bonuses and raises, state says

The other goals in the HHS business plan include: transitioning the Nebraska Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK) to a 988 crisis line for people experiencing mental health or substance use emergencies, expanding access to treatment for people with opioid use disorder, improving the state's Maternal Mortality Review Committee, and implementing a federally approved plan to decrease the number of kids who enter foster care.

The business plan is about “making sure we are laying the foundation to be able to continue to provide a great level of service and help Nebraskans live their lives," Ricketts said.

Smith said, "What we did was we took the most critical areas that we thought were critical to Nebraska, and those are the initiatives that we put in the plan."

While the business plan focuses on the future, it also includes a look back at progress since the last plan was released. According the department’s assessment, it accomplished 94% of its goals from the last plan, which was released for the fiscal year that ended in June 2020. There was no plan released for fiscal year 2021 because of the pandemic, according to Ricketts.