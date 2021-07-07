More than $300 million in earmarks requests made by Reps. Bacon, Fortenberry, Smith

"We're thankful for what they're trying to do," she said.

Whether these and other earmarks survive the budgeting process remains to be seen. Earmarks must first survive a House review and vote.

Earmarks that remain alive include two by Bacon — $20 million to modernize Omaha's traffic lights and $3.5 million to expand sewer service in Sarpy County — and two by Fortenberry — $20 million to build a new ag research center in Lincoln and $750,000 to address the emerald ash borer infestation.

Funding for traffic lights would help Omaha with a modernization project the city has been working on since 2013. Some of the city's traffic signals include software dating to the 1970s and 1980s.

Jeff Riesselman, city traffic engineer, said the funding would significantly speed up the project, which is expected to cost $60 million and take the rest of this decade to complete. So far, the city's spent spent about $15 million for upgrades.

"We have only been able to secure (federal) funding one year at a time so that has made it difficult to plan," he said. "The earmark would be a significant help ... we would be able to get more done sooner."