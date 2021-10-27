More than $50 million of Nebraska's new property tax credit goes unclaimed

He said the 58% of credits claimed this year exceeded what he expected, based on typical patterns for income tax credits. Even with the larger amount available next year, he predicted the state would fall far short of distributing 100% or even 90% of the money.

“It’s an unreachable goal,” he said. “I barely see a path to achieving 70%.”

Burger and Curry pointed to several reasons why people did not claim the credit. Many did not know about it, especially if they prepared their own taxes. Some electronic tax filing applications did not include the credit as an option, at least early in the tax season. Even if they learned of the credit later, they may not have wanted to go through the time and effort of filing an amended return.

In addition, property owners who live outside the state were unaware of the credit or do not file Nebraska income taxes. Other property owners decided against claiming the credit because of the additional cost for a tax preparer to calculate the credit.

“In some cases it did not make sense to pay $50 for a $28 credit,” Burger said.