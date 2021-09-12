Most incumbents likely to run for Nebraska's constitutional offices

LINCOLN — Expect to see a lot of incumbents on the ballot for state constitutional offices in 2022.

The Governor’s Office is the obvious exception because Gov. Pete Ricketts is term-limited and cannot run for reelection.

The traditional Labor Day timetable to launch campaigns passed without any official announcements. But sources say most, if not all, incumbents are planning to run again for the offices of state auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and attorney general.

All of the incumbents are Republicans, and if they all run, they will be strongly favored to retain the GOP’s stronghold on every constitutional post at the State Capitol.

The one question mark, sources say, is whether Attorney General Doug Peterson will seek a third four-year term.

Peterson, a 62-year-old Lincoln attorney, provided a “no comment” a week ago when asked about persistent comments from state political observers that he won’t seek reelection.

Peterson bested three other Republicans in the 2014 primary, then easily won the post in the general election that year over Democrat Janet Stewart. He was reelected in 2018.