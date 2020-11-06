Most Nebraskans voted to abolish slavery as criminal punishment. But 32% voted to keep it

One voter who commented on Wayne’s Facebook thread said more than racism was at play. “Not all of the 30% who voted for slavery are racist but they believe inmates should be miserable,” she wrote.

Wayne said COVID-19 curbed any campaigning that might have cleared up confusion on the wording. Even if a large share of the “against” votes didn’t understand what they were voting on, Wayne said, that would leave many Nebraskans in favor of prison slaves.

Wayne said that he doesn’t think “slavery is a value that Nebraskans hold” but that such a measure can reveal ugly attitudes — and policies — that still have to change.

“Being biracial, you see the best of both worlds and the worst of both worlds,” said Wayne, whose mom is White and dad is Black. “And this (ballot measure) again unfortunately reveals both. You have counties that overwhelmingly want to remove this and you have counties that believe that slavery is still OK.

“This shows again that racial issues in Nebraska didn’t stop at the founding of our state (or) at the civil rights movement, that the tentacles of slavery are alive in 2020. ... Now the question for the Legislature, for Nebraska, is, ‘What the hell are we gonna do about it?’ ”