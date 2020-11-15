Most of Nebraska's delegation remains quiet as Trump refuses to concede election

WASHINGTON — Even as news outlets have called Georgia for President-elect Joe Biden, the nation still waits for President Donald Trump to concede the presidential race.
Midlands Republicans have differed in their willingness to confront the inevitable now that Biden is projected to win a total of 306 electoral votes, well above the required 270.
Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska said over a week ago that the “handwriting’s on the wall” and urged Trump to take the high road. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, meanwhile, is one of the few GOP senators who have publicly congratulated Biden on his victory.
But other members of Nebraska’s all-Republican congressional delegation have remained quiet about the election outcome, simply opting not to back or reject Trump’s claims that widespread election misconduct affected the election.
Former Rep. Doug Bereuter of Nebraska joined other former House Republicans last week in pushing Trump to knock it off and concede.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters that Biden is “ahead right now” but that it would be foolish to say he has it sewn up.
Grassley rejected suggestions that he and his colleagues are disrespecting voters and the process by refusing to acknowledge Biden’s win.
He compared the situation to the 2000 presidential election, which famously dragged on because of disputed votes in Florida.
“It’s a little more complicated now than it was in the year 2000, but I don’t know whether recounting votes is any more complicated than figuring out what’s a hanging chad and what isn’t a hanging chad,” he said. “President Trump is well within his rights to ask the courts to review any election disputes, and of course, there are state laws that are requiring recounts.”
The number of votes separating the candidates in Florida in 2000, of course, was in the hundreds rather than the tens of thousands that comprise Biden’s margin in Pennsylvania.
In other news:
Majority or minority
A couple of Georgia runoffs will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate next year.
Regardless of who is in charge, Grassley plans to return to being the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee.
This session, he has served as chairman of the Finance Committee.
As for whether he plans to run for reelection in 2022, Grassley isn’t saying yet.
“I have no news on that,” he told reporters.
Computers and viruses
Sasse, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, highlighted reports that Russian and North Korean actors have been trying to disrupt the coronavirus vaccine development with cyberattacks.
“We cannot mistake that these cyber-attacks are an act of aggression towards the United States and the greater health of our citizens and economy,” he said in a statement.
It appears that the hackers have been trying to steal intellectual property to delay the vaccine development.
“The folks in the private sector are doing a great job exposing and combatting these malicious attacks, and our government must find better ways to leverage this kind private sector work and bring our cyber defenses into the future,” Sasse said.
