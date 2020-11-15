Most of Nebraska's delegation remains quiet as Trump refuses to concede election

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters that Biden is “ahead right now” but that it would be foolish to say he has it sewn up.

Grassley rejected suggestions that he and his colleagues are disrespecting voters and the process by refusing to acknowledge Biden’s win.

He compared the situation to the 2000 presidential election, which famously dragged on because of disputed votes in Florida.

“It’s a little more complicated now than it was in the year 2000, but I don’t know whether recounting votes is any more complicated than figuring out what’s a hanging chad and what isn’t a hanging chad,” he said. “President Trump is well within his rights to ask the courts to review any election disputes, and of course, there are state laws that are requiring recounts.”

The number of votes separating the candidates in Florida in 2000, of course, was in the hundreds rather than the tens of thousands that comprise Biden’s margin in Pennsylvania.

