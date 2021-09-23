Mother's room at Nebraska Capitol temporarily converted to office, angering some senators

“The space that the Legislature is allocated in this building — we’re scrambling, hard, to find a spot for everybody,” Hughes said.

He decided to move Larry Bare, who was chief-of-staff for two former governors and now works for the Executive Board, into the mother's room.

Hughes estimated that the space had been used about 40 hours in the last two years.

“I’m OK with the mother’s room, I don’t have a problem with it at all," Hughes said. "But, it's logistics and making sure that the employees of the Legislature can do their job.”

Bare said he's been moved multiple times and just goes where he's told.

“I understand her frustration, but it was not my decision to make, so I really can’t say anything more on it," Bare said.

Hughes said he reached out to Cavanaugh over the summer about the decision. He texted Cavanaugh and asked her to "talk about something," requesting a convenient time for a phone call.

Cavanaugh was on vacation at the time. She asked if it was time-sensitive, screen-shots of the exchange show. He said it wasn't, and asked her to "get in touch" when she returned. But she didn't, Hughes said.