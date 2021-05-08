Nancy Hoch, 1984 U.S. Senate nominee and former NU regent, dies at 84

Nancy Hoch, a barrier-breaking Nebraska woman and the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in 1984, died Wednesday at age 84.

Hoch died in her sleep in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, according to her obituary. Hoch’s death followed her that of her husband, Richard, in January. The couple had been married for 59 years.

Born on Oct. 10, 1936, and raised in Nebraska City, Hoch was a central figure in the town for most of her life while leaving her mark in Nebraska’s political circles. When she joined the Nebraska City Rotary Club, she was the first woman to join a Rotary club in the state. She earned the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Nebraska City Chamber of Commerce in 1983.

A year earlier, Hoch made history by being the first woman elected to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. She represented District 4 on the board for 12 years and was also a member of many boards affiliated with the university.

In 1984, Hoch became the state’s Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, facing off against Sen. J.J. Exon, the Democratic incumbent and a former Nebraska governor. A World-Herald poll in August showed Exon with a 32-point lead, but Hoch closed most of that gap. She wound up behind Exon by 3.9 percentage points, or about 25,000 votes.