National Guard set to cancel training until October because of funding impasse

The critical question now is whether to cancel weekend Guard drills in August, which typically take place the first or second week of the month. Some soldiers and airmen also have not yet completed two weeks of annual training. They could also lose two months of Guard pay.

“Those are checks that they count on to support their families, to feed their families, and to go to college and all those sorts of things,” Neely said.

In Nebraska, Bohac said, top priority is given to soldiers who need training to receive credit for a year of service toward retirement as well as members of units that are deploying soon. That includes a pair of units slated to join the border patrol mission in October.

“We’re preserving where we can,” Bohac said.

The National Guard has been exceptionally busy in the past two years. Guard units aided with food distribution and vaccination clinics during the COVID-19 pandemic, security during Black Lives Matter protests in various cities last summer, and support for U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents along the U.S-Mexico border.

That’s in addition to the aid provided after natural disasters such as the March 2019 floods that hit both Nebraska and Iowa.